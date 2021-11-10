

Aman harvesting begins at Paba

According to field sources, they are now passing busy time with their harvesting activities.

The farmers are also hoping bumper production this current season as they have successfully cultivated their fields, thanks to favourable weather, sufficient rainfall and various farmer-friendly facilities, provided by the government.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Paba said, farmers have brought 9,315 hectares of land under T-Aman cultivation in the upazila this season.

Abdur Razzak, a farmer from Sabsar Village, said he has cultivated Sumon Swarna variety of T-Aman on 7-bigha land at Tk 25,000. He is lifting his paddy in full swing.

Habibur Rahman, another farmer of Bhalam Village, said he has cultivated T-Aman on 30 bighas; of these, 20 bighas have already been harvested. But he is in a little bit of worry about getting expected production as his fields suffered pest attack.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said farmers are expecting a good yield of T-Aman for favourable weather and supports from the government.









RAJSHAHI, Nov 9: Farmers in Paba Upazila of the district have started harvesting transplanted-Aman (T-Aman) paddy.According to field sources, they are now passing busy time with their harvesting activities.The farmers are also hoping bumper production this current season as they have successfully cultivated their fields, thanks to favourable weather, sufficient rainfall and various farmer-friendly facilities, provided by the government.Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE)-Paba said, farmers have brought 9,315 hectares of land under T-Aman cultivation in the upazila this season.Abdur Razzak, a farmer from Sabsar Village, said he has cultivated Sumon Swarna variety of T-Aman on 7-bigha land at Tk 25,000. He is lifting his paddy in full swing.Habibur Rahman, another farmer of Bhalam Village, said he has cultivated T-Aman on 30 bighas; of these, 20 bighas have already been harvested. But he is in a little bit of worry about getting expected production as his fields suffered pest attack.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said farmers are expecting a good yield of T-Aman for favourable weather and supports from the government.