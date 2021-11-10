Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

100 poor families get food items in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Nov 9: A total of 100 flood and Covid-19 affected families in  Sadar Upazila of the district have got food assistance on Monday.
After making an over telephone prayer, these needy families have got the food assistance from the upazila administration.    
Natore Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Afroza Khatun distributed the food. Each family has got 10 kg rice, 2 kg potato, 1 kg salt, half-kg pulse and 1 litre soya bean oil. A distribution function was held in front of the Upazila office.
Among others, Abdullah-Al- Sakib, vice-chairman of the upazila, and Mehedul Islam, agriculture officer, were present at the function.
UNO Afroza Khatun said, the present government is always with the people and working honestly according to their need.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigress found dead in Satkhira
Pirojpur Juba League held a press conference in the local press club
11 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Three minors drown in two districts
Potato fields damaged in Bogura
Aman harvesting begins at Paba
100 poor families get food items in Natore
Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft