100 poor families get food items in Natore

NATORE, Nov 9: A total of 100 flood and Covid-19 affected families in Sadar Upazila of the district have got food assistance on Monday.

After making an over telephone prayer, these needy families have got the food assistance from the upazila administration.

Natore Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Afroza Khatun distributed the food. Each family has got 10 kg rice, 2 kg potato, 1 kg salt, half-kg pulse and 1 litre soya bean oil. A distribution function was held in front of the Upazila office.

Among others, Abdullah-Al- Sakib, vice-chairman of the upazila, and Mehedul Islam, agriculture officer, were present at the function.

UNO Afroza Khatun said, the present government is always with the people and working honestly according to their need.





