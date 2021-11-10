Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Nine people including three school students were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Jamalpur, Barishal, Tangail and Bogura, on Monday and Tuesday.

JAMALPUR: Two people were killed and two others injured as a truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar Upazila of the

district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mintu Miah, 28, son of Shahjahan Ali of Chhontia village under the upazila, and Abul Kalam Azad, 45, of Munsinangla under Melandaha upazila, in the district.

Witnesses said the speedy truck coming from Tangail hit the auto-rickshaw after its driver lost control over the steering on the Jamalpur-Dhaka highway at Narikeli Bazar at about 5am, leaving the duo dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were sent to Jamalpur 250-Bed Sadar Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station Harun-ar-Rashid said the bodies were kept at the hospital morgue.

BARISHAL: Three people were killed and another one was injured as a microbus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Barishal- Patuakhali highway in the district on Monday.

Of the deceased, two were identified as Nasir Biswas, 55, and microbus driver Jahangir Mirdah.

Locals said a Barishal bound microbus hit the auto-rickshaw in the morning at Dapdabiya zero point, leaving four people injured.

Later, Nasir and Jahangir died on the way to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital after locals rescued them while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

TANGAIL: Three schoolboys were killed in a road accident in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sharif, son of late Somir Uddin, Abu Bakr, son of Shahjalal, and Shahin, son of late Ramjan Ali. All of them were tenth graders at Dholapara SUP High School.

Dholapara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Ejharul Islam Bhuiyan said the trio met the accident in Chairman Bari crossing area while the motorbike, carrying them, hit hard a roadside tree.

All of them died on the spot, the UP chairman added.

BOGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shamsunnahar, 60, wife of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Ranirhat Village in the upazila.

Koigari Police Outpost SI Raju Kamal said Shamsunnahar came to visit an under-construction building in Shakpala Sharif CNG Pump area in the upazila in the morning.

A Rangpur-bound passenger-laden bus hit Shamsunnahar there at around 10:30am while she was crossing the road, which left her critically injured.

Injured Shamsunnahar was rushed to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SZRMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.









