Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Home Countryside

Human chain demands punishment for killers of  SSC candidat4e

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 278
Our Correspondent

Teachers, students and guardians formed a human chain in Gulshan Para in Chuadanga Town on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for the killers of SSC candidate Md Mahbubur Rahman (Tapu). photo: observer

CHUADANGA,   Nov 9:  A human chain was formed in demand of capital punishment for killers of SSC candidate Md Mahbubur Rahman (Tapu) in the district on Tuesday.
He was hacked to death on November 7 on the school ground publicly during farewell.
School authority organized the human chain in front of Chuadanga Press Club at 11am.. Students, teachers and many guardians took part in it. It continued for an hour.
Head Teacher of Al-Helal Secondary Islami Academy Ripon Ali presided over the programme while president of the managing committee of the school Shaidul Ali Kodor was   present.
Speakers demanded arresting the killers and exemplary punishment immediately. Victim's brother
Masudur Rahman filed a killing case with Chuadanga Police Station accusing 10 people. Police has already detained one person Shumon.
Imon, Shehab and Akash attacked Tapu and hacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.
Teachers and student rescued him and took him to Chuadanga Sadar hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead.  He died due to excessive  bleeding, he added.
When contacted,    Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chuadanga PS Mohammad Mohsin  said a murder case has been filed in this connection. "We are trying our best to arrest the alleged  killers as soon as possible," OC added.


