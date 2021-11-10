Human chain demands punishment for killers of  SSC candidat4e



Teachers, students and guardians formed a human chain in Gulshan Para in Chuadanga Town on Tuesday, demanding capital punishment for the killers of SSC candidate Md Mahbubur Rahman (Tapu). photo: observer

He was hacked to death on November 7 on the school ground publicly during farewell.

School authority organized the human chain in front of Chuadanga Press Club at 11am.. Students, teachers and many guardians took part in it. It continued for an hour.

Head Teacher of Al-Helal Secondary Islami Academy Ripon Ali presided over the programme while president of the managing committee of the school Shaidul Ali Kodor was present.

Speakers demanded arresting the killers and exemplary punishment immediately. Victim's brother

Masudur Rahman filed a killing case with Chuadanga Police Station accusing 10 people. Police has already detained one person Shumon.

Imon, Shehab and Akash attacked Tapu and hacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

Teachers and student rescued him and took him to Chuadanga Sadar hospital, where on-duty doctor declared him dead. He died due to excessive bleeding, he added.

