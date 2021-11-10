Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 7:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Airlines take advantage of transport strike in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Nov 9: Taking advantage of the countrywide mass transport strike, airlines on Barisal-Dhaka route charge high price on Sunday.
Accordig to airline sources, passengers had to pay the extra fare in a compelling situation. Conscious citizens demanded intervention from authorities in this regard.
 Anwar Zahid, an NGO activist from Barisal, said he had to pay Tk 8,400 as plane fare from Dhaka to Barishal, whereas the lowest fare of this route  Tk 3,600.
''I went to Dhaka and got stuck - I was forced to collect ticket with more money,'' he added.
 After searching Barisal office of Biman Bangladesh Air lines, US Bangla Airlines and Novo Air on the Barisal-Dhaka route on Sunday afternoon, it was found that none of the planes had any ordinary quota tickets to Dhaka for Monday, but only few emergency tickets. The staff of the airlines said, the extra price of the ticket was due to the high demand amid the mass transport strike.
They added, although the fare did not increase, they had to buy tickets at higher prices due to the increased demand.
 A renowned businessman from Barisal said, he had bought a ticket from Barisal to Dhaka at Tk l 7,200.
 Sanjeev Kumar Kundu, manager in Barisal office of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said the minimum ticket price for their two flights was Tk 3,200; but at the moment it is being sold at Tk 7,200. Seventy-two people fly on their plane every day.
 US Bengala Barisal office Executive Nanager.Asad said, their ticket is price at least Tk 3,600; now it's a little-bit high. Novo Air is taking Tk 3,600 to 4,900 per ticket.
US Bangla is operating two flights daily, while other two airlinres operating one flight at a time. The main communication of Dhaka-Barisal route is river way. But the number of passengers was increasing due to the strike on the waterway. So the price of air tickets has increased by 100 per cent, said manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tigress found dead in Satkhira
Pirojpur Juba League held a press conference in the local press club
11 detained on different charges in 5 dists
Three minors drown in two districts
Potato fields damaged in Bogura
Aman harvesting begins at Paba
100 poor families get food items in Natore
Nine killed in road mishaps in 4 dists


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft