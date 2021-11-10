Airlines take advantage of transport strike in Barishal

BARISHAL, Nov 9: Taking advantage of the countrywide mass transport strike, airlines on Barisal-Dhaka route charge high price on Sunday.

Accordig to airline sources, passengers had to pay the extra fare in a compelling situation. Conscious citizens demanded intervention from authorities in this regard.

Anwar Zahid, an NGO activist from Barisal, said he had to pay Tk 8,400 as plane fare from Dhaka to Barishal, whereas the lowest fare of this route Tk 3,600.

''I went to Dhaka and got stuck - I was forced to collect ticket with more money,'' he added.

After searching Barisal office of Biman Bangladesh Air lines, US Bangla Airlines and Novo Air on the Barisal-Dhaka route on Sunday afternoon, it was found that none of the planes had any ordinary quota tickets to Dhaka for Monday, but only few emergency tickets. The staff of the airlines said, the extra price of the ticket was due to the high demand amid the mass transport strike.

They added, although the fare did not increase, they had to buy tickets at higher prices due to the increased demand.

A renowned businessman from Barisal said, he had bought a ticket from Barisal to Dhaka at Tk l 7,200.

Sanjeev Kumar Kundu, manager in Barisal office of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said the minimum ticket price for their two flights was Tk 3,200; but at the moment it is being sold at Tk 7,200. Seventy-two people fly on their plane every day.

US Bengala Barisal office Executive Nanager.Asad said, their ticket is price at least Tk 3,600; now it's a little-bit high. Novo Air is taking Tk 3,600 to 4,900 per ticket.

US Bangla is operating two flights daily, while other two airlinres operating one flight at a time. The main communication of Dhaka-Barisal route is river way. But the number of passengers was increasing due to the strike on the waterway. So the price of air tickets has increased by 100 per cent, said manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.







