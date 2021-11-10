Video
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
AB Bank signs an agreement with Lakeshore Hotels

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

AB Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Lakeshore Hotels under which ABBL customers will get 70 per cent Discount on deluxe rooms, 50 per cent discount on rooftop poolside venue rent and 50 per cent discount on all banquet hall rooms, says a press release.
ABBL credit card holders can also avail a "Buy One and Get One free" offer at the Buffet Dinner.
Abdur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and Kazi Tareq Shams, Managing Director, Lakeshore Hotels signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Managing Director of AB Bank Limited and other senior officials from both the organizations were present.



