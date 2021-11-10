

MBL inks deal with BB on tourism re-finance

Under this agreement, a refinance scheme will be launched to provide working capital loan/investment facilities to give salary to the employees of hotels, motels, theme parks of tourism sector.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited and Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager, Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Among others, Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM Md. Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director, S.M. Khaled Abdullah, Deputy Director of Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD and SFU, A.H.M. Didarul Alam, FAVP of CRMD of Mercantile Bank Limited were present on the occasion.









Bangladesh Bank and Mercantile Bank Limited signed an agreement at Conference Room of Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.Under this agreement, a refinance scheme will be launched to provide working capital loan/investment facilities to give salary to the employees of hotels, motels, theme parks of tourism sector.Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited and Md. Anwarul Islam, General Manager, Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.Among others, Md. Aminur Rahman Chowdhury, DGM Md. Lutful Haider Pasha, Joint Director, S.M. Khaled Abdullah, Deputy Director of Department of Off-Site Supervision of Bangladesh Bank and Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD and SFU, A.H.M. Didarul Alam, FAVP of CRMD of Mercantile Bank Limited were present on the occasion.