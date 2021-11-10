UCB proud sponsor of BD Investment Summit, UK



United Commercial Bank Limited is the proud sponsor of "Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnerships" organized by Bangladesh Security & Exchange Commission respectively on 4th November 2021 and 8th November 2021 in London and Manchester, United Kingdom.The Manchester session of 8th November 2021 was attended by Bangladesh Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP, Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam with other guests.Earlier, The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the Chief Guest of the London Session on November 4. Along with Her, Bangladesh was represented by Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Monem, MP, , Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP and UCB Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury. The summit was also adorned by the presence of many other honourable and prominent officials of both countries and different organizations.