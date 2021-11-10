A F M Hayatullah joins BADC as Chairman



A F M Hayatullah

Prior to the new role, he was an Additional Secretary to the Public Administration Ministry, according to a statement.

He also served as Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary at the Public Administration Ministry, Director at BPATC etc, said a press release.

A F M Hayatullah joined Govt service after passing 11th BCS examination in BCS (administration) cadre in 1993. He completed his graduation in Agriculture Economics from Bangladesh Agriculture University and Masters Degree from New Delhi. He attended a number of training programmes and workshops at home and abroad.













A F M Hayatullah has joined Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) on Tuesday as Chairman as per the notification of Public Administration Ministry, says a press release.Prior to the new role, he was an Additional Secretary to the Public Administration Ministry, according to a statement.He also served as Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary at the Public Administration Ministry, Director at BPATC etc, said a press release.A F M Hayatullah joined Govt service after passing 11th BCS examination in BCS (administration) cadre in 1993. He completed his graduation in Agriculture Economics from Bangladesh Agriculture University and Masters Degree from New Delhi. He attended a number of training programmes and workshops at home and abroad.