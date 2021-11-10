EFTA graduates can pursue flying career at Emirates

As an exclusive initiative by Emirates for the Emirates Flight Training Academy (EFTA), graduates will now have the opportunity to apply for a flying career at Emirates. Interested candidates will be required to pass the selection process put in place by the airline, says a press release.

The Emirates Flight Training Academy is inviting aspiring international candidates as well as UAE national and residents seeking a career in aviation to join its cadet training programme. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online: https://applications.emiratesflighttrainingacademy.com/

Interested applicants can take advantage of competitive tuition fees for the two years training period, which also cover training materials, accommodation, dining, and uniforms, amongst other expenses.

The EFTA reviews applications on a continuous basis, and new students are taken in every other month.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Airline said: "We are pleased to offer the unique opportunity for Emirates Flight Training Academy graduates to pursue their flying career at Emirates. This is an exclusive initiative launched by the airline to provide opportunities for UAE nationals, residents and international students wanting to build their careers as pilots."

Accordingly EFTA Vice President Captain Abdulla Al Hammadi, the demand for pilots will continue to grow globally and within the region, despite the recent pause that we have seen as a result of the pandemic.

Located in Dubai South, the state-of-the-art EFTA is spread over 164,000 square metres (the area of 200 football fields), and includes 36 modern classrooms, next-generation simulators, and a fleet of 27 Cirrus SR22 G6 single-engine piston and Embraer Phenom 100EV very light jet aircraft. The Academy also boasts a 1,800 metre dedicated runway with navigation aids and lighting, an independent air traffic control tower, rescue and firefighting service, and a maintenance centre.

The Academy uses a four-pronged approach to train its cadets: highly interactive theoretical learning in classrooms using advanced digital content and immersive VR technology, experiential learning through hands-on instruction of modern training aircraft, use of advanced flight simulators, and airline-focused line-oriented flight training.

All enrolled cadets stay in modern accommodation and have access to a range of comprehensive sports and leisure facilities. The EFTA facilities are designed to accommodate over 600 cadets at a time.





