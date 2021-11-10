Pacific Jeans deploys OCI to provide business recovery

Pacific Jeans Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading casual wear manufacturing companies, has deployed Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to provide disaster recovery (DR) for its business-critical, on-premises Oracle E-Business Suite ecosystem.

Using Oracle Cloud has helped ensure uninterrupted business operations, enabling the company to achieve greater efficiency, helps reduce cost and serve its customers in a timelier manner, says a press release.

Additionally, Pacific Jeans has selected Oracle Analytics Cloud for its machine learning (ML) capabilities, which provides the management team data driven insights, allowing them to easily identify and action potential opportunities to advance the company's business operations.

Pacific Jeans is a premier jeans manufacturer in Bangladesh employing 31,000 people and exporting to many major brands in over 50 countries. As part of its digital transformation strategy, the company wanted to ensure undisrupted business operations, even when faced with unforeseen risks, and during planned downtime.

"Oracle applications support our financials, purchasing and procurement. They are integral to the success of our operations and are heavily embedded into our daily business-critical functions," said Syed M. Tanvir, Managing Director, Pacific Jeans

After deploying Oracle Cloud to provide DR for its production applications, Pacific Jeans lowered the total cost of ownership (TCO) and saved more than 30 percent in costs compared to an on-premises environment.

In addition, testing of the failover capabilities for the application and its supporting databases to Oracle Cloud using the DR environment has helped reduce the application downtime by at least 40 percent. Most importantly, the implementation only took a few days, ran entirely to schedule, and did not require any third-party support.

"Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, business continuity is a key requirement for all businesses. It is imperative that organisations thoroughly consider ways in which they can help mitigate the risks of outages, regardless of whether they are planned or not," said Chin,Ying Loong , Regional Managing Director, ASEAN & SAGE.











