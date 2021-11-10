Vietnam envoy says traders can boost BD-Vietnam trade

Video
Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The newly appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh, Pham Viet Chien said the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) could play a good role in strengthening the relationship between the business community of the two countries, in order to boost the existing bilateral trade between the two friendly countries.
He said so while speaking to the leaders and members of the CCCI at the World Trade Centre during a meeting with the business persons in the port city on Sunday.
Speaking at the meeting, the envoy mentioned the good and friendly relationship between Bangladesh and Vietnam and appreciated the 'great' role of the business community of Bangladesh in the development of the country, according to a CCCI press release.
He said, "Bangladesh is the second-largest trading partner of Vietnam in South Asia. Besides, trading is increasing between two countries day by day. The relationship between the businessmen of Chattogram and Vietnam will help boost the trading between the two countries. CCCI can play a good role in strengthening the relationship between the business community of the two countries."
He also said:  "We have a goal to increase opportunities for more investment and trade between the two countries."
The meeting was chaired by CCCI President Mahbubul Alam. Among others, Vice President of CCCI Sayed Mohammed Tanvir, CCCI director Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun, President of Vietnam Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry SM Rahman, former president of CCCI Engineer Ali Ahamed, and former director of CCCI Mahafujul Haque Shah addressed the meeting. Besides, the wife of the envoy Nguyen Thi Song Huong and Attaché of the embassy of Vietnam to Bangladesh Viet Anh were also present.


