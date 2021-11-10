Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 6:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘US rate hike could come by the end of 2022’

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240

WASHINGTON, Nov 9: The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday.
The comments were the clearest signal yet that the Fed is preparing the way for further steps to contain inflation and normalize monetary policy after last week announcing it would begin cutting back its pandemic stimulus. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022."
The Fed slashed the rate to zero in March 2020 to help contain the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, and then began massive monthly bond purchases to keep credit flowing to businesses and households.
After its policy meeting last week, the central bank announced it would start to reduce those bond purchases each month until winding down the program completely by the middle of next year.
The world's largest economy last year experienced "not only the deepest recession on record, but also the briefest," Clarida said in a speech to the Brookings Institution, but added that growth in 2021 is expected hit the fastest rate since 1983.
Prices, too, have risen as the economy recovered, caused by high demand, transportation bottlenecks and shortages of both components and workers.
That dynamic has created concerns that inflation will accelerate and the Fed would have to hike rates more aggressively next year.
While he acknowledged upside risks to inflation and said the disruptions have been "substantial," Clarida said the "imbalances are likely to dissipate over time as the labor market and global supply chains eventually adjust and, importantly, do so without putting persistent upward pressure on price inflation and wage gains."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank signs an agreement with Lakeshore Hotels
MBL inks deal with BB on tourism re-finance
UCB proud sponsor of BD Investment Summit, UK
Philippine economic growth beats forecasts
A F M Hayatullah joins BADC as Chairman
EFTA graduates can pursue flying career at Emirates
BD, Sri Lanka can benefit from growing trade ties
Daraz puts innovation on shopping day 11.11


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft