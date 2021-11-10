German exports fall for second straight month

FRANKFURT, Nov 9: German exports fell for the second month in a row in September as Europe's top economy grapples with global supply shortages, official data showed Tuesday.

Germany exported 112.3 billion euros ($130.2 billion) worth of goods in September, adjusted for the season -- a 0.7 percent drop from the previous month, according to federal statistics agency Destatis.

Imports rose by 0.1 percent to 99.2 billion euros.

The August drop in exports was the first since April 2020, when the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic stifled the global economy. -AFP





