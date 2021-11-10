Video
FBCCI signs MoUs with Chamber Wales, WBCC

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 299
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and Chamber Wales President Paul Slevin and WBCC President Abdul Alim sign separate MoUs on behalf of their respective organisations in Wales, UK on Monday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has signed separate memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with Chamber Wales and Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (WBCC) at a business meeting in Wales.
FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin and Chamber Wales President Paul Slevin and WBCC President Abdul Alim signed the deals on behalf of their respective organisations on Monday, says a press release on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Md Jashim Uddin stated that Bangladesh has now many highly prospective diversified products to export to the UK.
Chamber Wales and Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry may encourage people in the UK to use the products of Bangladesh, he added.
He said the FBCCI and Chamber Wales and Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry may work together in a focused manner to promote Bangladesh branding and facilitate export diversification.
Md Jashim Uddin also said the FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitating the business interest of both local and foreign investors in Bangladesh.
He hoped the signing of MoUs would open up new windows for networking and meaningful partnership.
On the same day, the FBCCI President met Julie Morgan, Deputy Minister for Social Services of Wales at Cardiff.
In the meeting, Md Jashim Uddin mentioned that the UK and Bangladesh have an excellent bond of friendship which has reflected in the partnership and people-to-people ties of both countries.
He said Bangladesh is now considered as the economic role model for other developing countries for its sustainable growth, women empowerment, and poverty reduction.
Socio-economic development with food security, education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, e-governance, modern communication setup, and much more are being achieved by the prime minister's guidance, added the FBCCI president.
He also said Bangladesh offers one of the world's best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives such as profit repatriation, tax holiday, and duty-free import of capital machinery.
Bangladesh has a demographic dividend with a hardworking, competitive, educated, and skilled workforce with excellent proficiency in English, he added.
Md Jashim Uddin invited more UK investment to Bangladesh considering the facilities offered by the government.
He also hoped UK investors will come forward towards development projects and investment in exclusive industrial zones and tourism parks in Bangladesh.
After the meeting, Bangladesh Business Delegation visited the historic Cardiff Castle. Leaders of Wales Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce accompanied the delegation.
Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, senior vice-president of FBCCI, MA Momen, Md Aminul Haque Shamim, Md Amin Helaly, vice-presidents of FBCCI, Md Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan Tito, Syed Sadat Almas Kabir, Syed Moazzem Hossain, Nadia Binte Amin, Khan Ahmed Shuvo, Ferdousi Begum, directors of FBCCI, Md Halal Uddin, former vice-president, Prabir Kumar Saha, former director, Engr Md Mohabbat Ullah, former director of FBCCI were also present in MoU's signing ceremony and the meeting with Julie Morgan, deputy minister for Social Services of Wales.


