DSE, CSE bounce back after two-day losing streak

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 248
Business Correspondent

Stocks bounced back on Tuesday halting a two-day losing streak as the bargain hunters turned active to pick up prospective shares that eroded values over the last two sessions.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 68.44 points or 1.0 per cent to 6,868, after losing 107 points in the past two consecutive days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also jumped 32.34 points to 2,616 and the DSE Shariah Index was up by 17.37 points to 1,454 at the close of the trading.
However, turnover on the DSE dropped to a fresh six months low to Tk 10.07 billion in a further decline by 6.32 per cent over the previous day's tally of Tk 10.75 billion, as many major players were in lackluster mood. It was the lowest single-day transaction since April 29 this year, when turnover was recorded at Tk 9.40 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 376 issues traded, 223 ended higher and 99 lower while 54 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 157,384 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 217.89 million shares and mutual fund units.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) gained 229 points to 20,097 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 139 points to close at 12,075.
Of the issues traded, 155 advanced, 85 declined and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 8.06 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 237 million.


