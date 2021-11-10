Video
Trade deficit widened over 200pc in July-Sept period

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310
Shamsul Huda

Representational image of Chittagong Port

Representational image of Chittagong Port

Trade deficit widened over 200 per cent in the first three months of the running financial year resulting from higher import payments, according to latest statistics.
Bangladesh Bank (BB) in its updated statistics said trade deficit in July-September period of the ongoing fiscal year rose to $6.5 billion which is $4.5 billion higher over the corresponding period of the last fiscal at $2.04 billion.
The BB data show import payments jumped 47.59 per cent while export earnings recorded an 11.57-per cent growth in Q1 of FY '22.
The overall import costs stood at $17.32 billion in the July-September period as against $11.74 billion in the same period a year before. On the other hand, export earnings stood at $10.82 billion in Q1 of FY '22 as against $9.70 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer that higher prices of essential commodities along with petroleum products in global market pushed the overall import-payment up.
He said overall imports are in price given, not volume and predicted that the trade gap may widen further in the months ahead and suggested that policymakers should take initiatives to keep going the existing robust growth in export earnings.
The central bank statistics also shows that the country's current-account deficit stood at $2.31 billion during the period under review from $1.27 billion a month before. It was $3.48 billion surplus in Q1 of FY'21.
The flow of inward remittances had dropped by 19.44 per cent to $5.41 billion in the first three months of the current fiscal year from $6.71 billion in the same period of FY'21as money transfers through informal channels happening again after a pause due to coronavirus pandemic.
Experts predict that the rising trend in current-account deficit may continue in the coming months if the lower inflow of remittances and higher import expenses persist. However, the financial account's surplus improved further following higher inflows of medium-and long-term loans as well as aid inflows, officials said.
The financial account's surplus stood at $1.92 billion in Q1 of FY'22 from $1.81 billion a month ago. It was $510 million deficit in Q1 of FY'21.
"Higher inflow of net foreign direct investment (FDI) has also helped achieve higher growth of the financial-account surplus," a senior BB official said.
The amount of net FDI rose by 49.34 per cent to $339 million during the period under review from $227 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Overall balance of payment (BOP) is also in negative position (-$810 million) in first quarter which was $3.9 billion in the same period of last fiscal as a result there is growing pressure on BOP.
"If the falling trend of BoP continues, it would create greater challenges for macroeconomic management," the CPD fellow said.


