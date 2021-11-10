Video
US eyes first projects to counter China's BRI

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 306

WASHINGTON, Nov 9: The United States plans to spend money on 5 to ten massive infrastructure initiatives around the globe in January as a part of a broader Group of Seven initiative to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, a senior U.S. professional mentioned on Monday.
A U.S. delegation led by way of President Joe Biden's deputy nationwide safety adviser, Daleep Singh, recognized a minimum of 10 promising initiatives in Senegal and Ghana right through the most recent in a chain of "listening tours" closing week, the professional mentioned.
Officials are assembly with govt and private-sector leaders as they hunt for initiatives to be funded below the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative introduced by way of the G7 wealthy democracies in June. Plans may well be finalized right through a G7 assembly in December, the professional mentioned.
A U.S. delegation visited Ecuador, Panama and Colombia right through a an identical excursion in early October, with some other slated to seek advice from Asia prior to year-end, the professional mentioned, with out naming any particular Asian international locations.
The G7 B3W initiative is geared toward narrowing the $40 trillion in infrastructure funding that creating international locations will want by way of 2035 and offering a substitute for problematic lending practices by way of China, officers have mentioned.    -REUTERS


