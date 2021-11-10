Video
Brazil's Coutinho backs Xavi to succeed at Barca

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 303

SAO PAULO, NOV 9: Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho said on Monday he thinks new Barcelona coach Xavi will be a success at the troubled Catalan giants.
Club great Xavi was unveiled as the new coach earlier on Monday, just over 10 days after the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman. "Xavi was a great player, a football icon, and now he is back home at Barcelona. I hope he has a lot of success with the group that we are," said the 29-year-old.
"Given the person he is, he will definitely do very well at Barcelona." Despite being nothing more than a bit-part player under Koeman since returning to Barca 18 months ago from a season-long loan at Bayern Munich, Coutinho has nonetheless earned himself a recall to the Brazil squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.    -AFP


