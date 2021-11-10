Video
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Ferdinand says it is time for Solskjaer to leave Man Utd

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 295

LONDON, NOV 9: Rio Ferdinand has called for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hand over the Manchester United manager's "baton" after a string of damaging results left the club well off the pace in the Premier League.
The Norwegian boss is under intense pressure after a 5-0 home thumping by Liverpool and a one-sided 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday.
Ferdinand has been one of many ex-United players to voice support for his former team-mate, who led the club to a second-place finish in the league last season.
The ex-England defender said fans started the season full of hope after the high-profile signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane before results nosedived.
"I sit here now and I don't think we can challenge to win this league," Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five podcast.
"I look at our team every week and I'm wondering what are we going to do tactically. I don't see any philosophy or an identity in the Man United way of playing, whatever that should be from the management. I sit here confused, looking at the team."    -AFP


