Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Mahmudul ton scripts Ctg's second victory in NCL

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 276

Mahmudul Hasan Joy struck his second successive century in the ongoing Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) before Nayeem Hasan and Mahedi Hasan spun the ball viciously as Chattogram scripted an inning and 73 runs victory over Barishal on Tuesday at BKSP-3 ground.
The victory that Chattogram completed inside three days was their second victory in the NCL in four matches in Tier-2.
Those victories essentially gave them a hope to move to the Tier-1 in the next season.
Opting to bat first, Barishal were bowled out for 236 in their first innings with Fazle Mahmud Rabbi hitting highest 76.
Riding on Mahmudul's 121, Chattogram however put on 443 before being all out. Apart from Mahmudul, skipper Mominul Haque contributed 81 and Shahadat Hossain Dipu chipped-in-with 75 as Chattogram earned a massive 207-run lead.
Barishal hoped to avoid the innings defeat at least if not the defeat but that was not to be as Nayeem Hasan who scalped one wicket in the first innings, came back in his groove in the second innings. Nayeem ended with 4-10 as Barishal were wrapped up for 134 to taste a big defeat. After grabbing two wickets in the first innings, Mahedi finished with 3-21 in the second innings.     -BSS


