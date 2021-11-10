Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tourney begins today

With the participation of 52 media houses, the Walton-DRU Media Cricket Tournament 2021 is beginning today (Wednesday) at 10:00 am on the historic Paltan ground in Dhaka.

The group round will be played in the knockout system while the champions from eight groups will engage in the quarterfinals. All the matches of the six-a-side tournament will be paled on Paltan ground.

Before the event, jerseys of the meet were unveiled on Tuesday at a press briefing held in this regard at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of DRU.

DRU President Mursalin Nomani, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan, Vice-President Osman Gani, Joint-Secretary Arafat Dharia, Sports Secretary Maksuda Lisa and other leaders were present there.

The Media Cricket Tournament is one of the regular sports events of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) and Walton is sponsoring the event this year.









