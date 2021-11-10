

Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled once again







The match between Bangladesh and Seychelles in the Four Nations Football Tournament in Sri Lanka was rescheduled once again due to heavy rain. The match was actually to be played on Monday and the tournament organisers had to reschedule the match for Tuesday and they, for the second time, rescheduled the match. The match is likely to be played today (Wednesday) at 4:30 pm at Colombo Racecourse Stadium. The Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy is being played by Bangladesh, Seychelles, the Maldives and host Sri Lanka this season. photo: BFF