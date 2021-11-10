One dies, 106 hospitalized

One more patient died and 106 more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 82 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 24 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 24,902 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 8. Among them, 24,180 patients have returned home after recovery.

The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 626. Of them, 513 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 113 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 96 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September, 22 in October, and three in November so far.

Among 24,902 infected, 1,247 dengue patients were hospitalised in eight days of November, 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

