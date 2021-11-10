Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 6:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue In 24hrs

One dies, 106 hospitalized

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 328
Staff Correspondent

One more patient died and 106 more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 82 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 24 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 24,902 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 8. Among them, 24,180 patients have returned home after recovery.
The number of dengue patients now taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 626. Of them, 513 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 113 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 96 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September, 22 in October, and three in November so far.  
Among 24,902 infected, 1,247 dengue patients were hospitalised in eight days of November, 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Ensure justice for two tortured DU students
Punish those involved in communal violence: Iqbal
Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra condemns  attempt on its Chairman Anvir
Text-only Facebook and Discover services launched
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Capsized Ferry Shah Amanat hauled, re-floated on Padma
Dead or alive? COP26 strive to save 1.5C warming goal


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft