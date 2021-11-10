Video
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021
Ensure justice for two tortured DU students

Protesters demand at rally on campus

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
DU Correspondent

Around fifty students under the banner of 'General students of Dhaka University' on Tuesday staged a demonstration demanding justice for torture on two students by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists at the university's Master Da Surja Sen Hall.
The protesters, mainly activists of Bangladesh Students Right Council, held the protest programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture on the DU campus at around 4:00pm.
In the early hours of Monday, two DU students were allegedly tortured for around two hours by their seniors for not attending a daily programme of the BCL, student organization of the ruling Awami League.
The victims, Ariful Islam, a student of anthropology department and also a former DUCSU hall union member, and Tarikul Islam, a student of theatre and performance studies department, alleged that they were tortured at the Master Da Surja Sen Hall.
Ariful and Tarikul said Sifat Ullah Sifat, a student of the women and gender studies department, and Mahmudur Rahman Arpan, a student of the English department, along with four of their friends tortured them brutally till 4:30am.
Earlier in 2018, Arpan and Shifat, both BCL activists, were suspended from the university for beating two economics department students of the university.
In the protest rally, Asif Mahmud, Vice-President of the DU branch of the BSRC, and a student of the Department of Linguistics, said, "After some students of Dhaka University were tortured, we went to hand over a memorandum to our Vice Chancellor. When we wanted to talk, he tried to avoid it."
"We want our administration to ensure the safety of students so that we can continue our educational activities without fear," he said.
Akram Hossain, General Secretary of BSRC DU branch and a student of the Department of Sociology, said, "Every student of this university spends their time in fear because one may have to die a tragic death like Abrar Fahad."
He demanded that those involved in abusing students at the Surja Sen Hall be brought to justice.
Saleh Uddin Sifat, Office Secretary of BSRC DU branch, conducted the programme.







« PreviousNext »

