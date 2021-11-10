Video
Punish those involved in communal violence: Iqbal

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 268
Staff Correspondent

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also former Press Adviser to the Prime Minister, addresses a journalists' rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday, organised to call for resisting communal forces in the country. photo : Observer

Former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Editor of the Daily Observer, on Tuesday urged the government to bring the perpetrators involved in communal violence to book.
No one involved in the incidents of communal violence is being tried. The culture of impunity is shattering the confidence in victims. It can be restored only by identifying the culprits through judicial probe, he said.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury made the remarks while presiding over a journalists' rally held at Jatiya Press Club.
Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum organized the rally protesting the recent communal violence at different places across the country including attacks on puja mandaps.
Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalist (BFUJ) President Omar Faruk, former BFUJ President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, former Press Club General Secretary Swapan Kumar Saha, Dhaka Union Journalist (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad, Press Club Joint Secretary Mainul Alam, Treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, former DUJ President Abu Jafar Surja, former DUJ General Secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury and BFUJ Joint Secretary Shaikh Mamunur Rashid also spoke on the occasion.
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Senior Vice-President of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), said Bangladesh was liberated for the people of all religions and it was the spirit of the liberation war of 1971.
People of all religions should have the rights to their freedom, he said.
When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the country to the destination of a developed nation, the fanatic forces are coming out of their holes to ruin the communal harmony.
They are creating obstacle to the country's development. "They must be resisted to take the country to our targeted destination," he added.
Press Club President Farida Yasmin said the communal forces are conspiring to hamper the ongoing development process.
They are trying to destroy the spirit of liberation war. The culprits behind the scene must be found out through neutral investigation and tried.
Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul said until the culprits who are trying to destroy communal harmony were punished confidence may not be restored among the victims.


