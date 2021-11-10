Video
Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra condemns  attempt on its Chairman Anvir

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 317
Staff Correspondent 

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on its Chairman and industrialist Sayem Sobhan Anvir and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.
Leaders of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited claimed, "Attempt to assassinate industrialist Sayem Sobhan Anvir was made on the instructions of Jatiya Sangsad Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury and his son Nazmul Karim Chowdhury alias Sharun."
The club leaders made the claim at a press conference held at the Dhaka Metropolitan Football Committee office at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Tuesday.
Ismat Jamil Akand Lablu, Director In-Charge of the club, said in a written statement, "Bhatara police arrested a young man named Saiful Islam Saad (23) on Friday on suspicion of trying to assassinate Sayem Sobhan Anvir. In three months Saad has entered Sayem Sobhan Anvir's house at least 4 times in disguise."







