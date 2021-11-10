Text-only Facebook and Discover services launched

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) in partnership with Meta (Mother company of facebook inc) launched Text-Only service of Facebook through 'Discover'.

Through this BTRC initiative, Grameenphone users will stay connected with Facebook even they don't have internet connection.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mostafa Jabbar officially unveiled the text-only Facebook and Discover at an event held on Tuesday.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder and Secretary of the Department of Posts and Telecommunications Md. Khalilur Rahman and representatives of meta and mobile operators were also present at the event.

Jabbar said, "I have seen that during Corona pandemic, mobile service providers came out of business purpose and stood by the people in the society."

Paul Kim, director of Meta's Asia Pacific International Business Development and Operator Partnership, said: "It is important to help people stay connected and ensure their continued access to vital resources such as education and health on the Internet. We are grateful to be able to contribute to these programs to ensure better connectivity and access for the people of Bangladesh."

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "The global epidemic has accelerated our journey towards a digitally connected society and economy, and as a result, digital inclusion has grown exponentially, especially in countries like ours.







