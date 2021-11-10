Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 6:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike

Published : Wednesday, 10 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 370
DU Correspondent

Student fronts of eight left leaning organisations demonstrate at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Tuesday protesting the recent price hike of fuel oil and consequent bus fares. photo : Observer

Student fronts of eight left leaning organisations demonstrate at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Tuesday protesting the recent price hike of fuel oil and consequent bus fares. photo : Observer

Left-leaning students' organizations on Tuesday blocked Shahbagh intersection, an important road crossing in the capital, for half an hour protesting the recent price hike of fuel oil and rise in bus fare.
About a hundred leaders and activists of the organizations took position at the Shahbagh intersection at noon protesting against the rise in bus fare and fuel prices in the country.
The protesters gathered in Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus and marched to Shahbagh before taking position at the intersection.
Among them, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation (Gana Sanghati), Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Ganatantrik Chhatra Parishad and Pahari Chhatra Parishad took part in the protest rally.
As the agitating students took position at the intersection all roads surrounding the Shahbagh junction were closed for about 40 minutes. Later, they ended the sit-in programme at around 12:40pm and the traffic movement was resumed.
President of Bangladesh Students' Federation Golam Mostafa said everyone except the common people is benefiting from this 'oil politics'.
"The rise of fuel oil price is having an impact on everything in the country. This is not a common thing. It is making people across the country suffer," he said.
He further said their movement will continue till the government rescinds its decision to increase oil price and bus fare.
Anik Roy, Vice President of Bangladesh Students' Union, said the government has survived by turning the stick on the people.
"People have lost confidence due to increase in prices of everything including fuel oil. Besides, the bus fare has also increased. It can't go on like this anymore," Anik added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dies, 106 hospitalized
Ensure justice for two tortured DU students
Punish those involved in communal violence: Iqbal
Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra condemns  attempt on its Chairman Anvir
Text-only Facebook and Discover services launched
DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike
Capsized Ferry Shah Amanat hauled, re-floated on Padma
Dead or alive? COP26 strive to save 1.5C warming goal


Latest News
Facebook gives estimate of bullying, harassment on its platforms
All courts will be opened with physical presence from Dec: CJ
Raintree rape case verdict on Thursday
Boy killed, 5 injured in Chattogram fire
Unidentified man's body recovered in Natore
Five killed in Mymensingh road mishaps
Two die at RMCH Covid unit
Fuel price hike will have severe impact on poor: CPD
Rohit to lead India in T20 series against NZ
Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies
Most Read News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
West Ham end Lpool's unbeaten run
On the sidelines of the COP26 Summit a discussion
Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving
Is our cricket on right track?
COVID pills are no substitute for vaccines: Experts
Four newborns killed in Indian hospital fire
Bangladesh-Seychelles match rescheduled
COP26: Pledges of world leaders must turn into reality
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft