DU left-student bodies block Shahbagh protesting price hike



Student fronts of eight left leaning organisations demonstrate at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Tuesday protesting the recent price hike of fuel oil and consequent bus fares. photo : Observer

About a hundred leaders and activists of the organizations took position at the Shahbagh intersection at noon protesting against the rise in bus fare and fuel prices in the country.

The protesters gathered in Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University (DU) campus and marched to Shahbagh before taking position at the intersection.

Among them, leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Union, Bangladesh Chhatra Federation (Gana Sanghati), Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxist), Ganatantrik Chhatra Parishad and Pahari Chhatra Parishad took part in the protest rally.

As the agitating students took position at the intersection all roads surrounding the Shahbagh junction were closed for about 40 minutes. Later, they ended the sit-in programme at around 12:40pm and the traffic movement was resumed.

President of Bangladesh Students' Federation Golam Mostafa said everyone except the common people is benefiting from this 'oil politics'.

"The rise of fuel oil price is having an impact on everything in the country. This is not a common thing. It is making people across the country suffer," he said.

He further said their movement will continue till the government rescinds its decision to increase oil price and bus fare.

Anik Roy, Vice President of Bangladesh Students' Union, said the government has survived by turning the stick on the people.

"People have lost confidence due to increase in prices of everything including fuel oil. Besides, the bus fare has also increased. It can't go on like this anymore," Anik added.









