Capsized Ferry Shah Amanat hauled, re-floated on Padma

MANIKGANJ, Nov 9: The ferry Shah Amanat, which partially capsized in the Padma River with more than a dozen vehicles on board near the Paturia Ferry Terminal in Manikganj, has been hauled after 14 days.

The ferry was recovered at noon on Tuesday and re-floated on the river. Private company Genuine Enterprise of Chattogram completed the recovery mission and floated it on the water with the assistance of five barge winches.

Yar Mohammad, supervisor of barge winches, said that the recovery operation of ferry Shah Amanat has been officially started since last Friday afternoon. "The ferry that sank in the river will be handed over to BIWTC officials by Thursday. Now the ferry is being cleaned with water."

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) will be informed initially about the recovery of the ferry, said BIWTC recovery team Chief Fazlur Rahman.







