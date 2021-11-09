Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday warned that the government would take stern action if the transport owners and workers realise extra fares from passengers.

"If additional fares are realised from passengers breaking the commitment of transport owners, the government will take stern action against them," he

told a press briefing from his official residence in Dhaka.

Obaidul Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said the re-fixed transport fares will not be applicable to the gas, octane and patrol-run vehicles. It is only for the diesel-run vehicles.

Regarding strike of truck and covered-van owners-workers, he said that the home minister has taken an initiative to hold a meeting with the leaders of the concerned associations to resolve this crisis.

Responding to the statements of BNP leaders, Quader said there is no terrible situation in the country.

He said BNP has taken the side of the looters by making statements. But, the government's stance is very harsh, in general, against those who are looting public assets. Considering public interest, the government has taken firm stance against the communal forces, corrupt people and irregularities.

The undemocratic and autocratic governments had introduced criminalisation in the country's politics and stigmatised the politics, and the BNP cannot avoid its responsibility to this end, he added.