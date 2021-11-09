Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday warned that the government would take stern action if the transport owners and workers realise extra fares from passengers.
"If additional fares are realised from passengers breaking the commitment of transport owners, the government will take stern action against them," he
told a press briefing from his official residence in Dhaka.
Obaidul Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said the re-fixed transport fares will not be applicable to the gas, octane and patrol-run vehicles. It is only for the diesel-run vehicles.
Regarding strike of truck and covered-van owners-workers, he said that the home minister has taken an initiative to hold a meeting with the leaders of the concerned associations to resolve this crisis.
Responding to the statements of BNP leaders, Quader said there is no terrible situation in the country.
He said BNP has taken the side of the looters by making statements. But, the government's stance is very harsh, in general, against those who are looting public assets. Considering public interest, the government has taken firm stance against the communal forces, corrupt people and irregularities.
The undemocratic and autocratic governments had introduced criminalisation in the country's politics and stigmatised the politics, and the BNP cannot avoid its responsibility to this end, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader
India thrash Namibia in Kohli’s last game as T20 skipper
Verdict on graft case against ex-CJ Sinha today
Operation of Ctg Port resumes  
Truckers end strike
Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul
Envoys see impact of climate change on St Martin’s Island
COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft