Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

India thrash Namibia in Kohli’s last game as T20 skipper

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

DUBAI, Nov 8: India hammered Namibia by nine wickets to give Virat Kohli a winning farewell in his last match as Twenty20 captain and finish their disappointing World Cup campaign on a high Monday.
India, who bowed out of the tournament on Sunday, rode on a 86-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma, who hit 56, and KL Rahul, who made an unbeaten 54, to reach their target of 133 in 15.2 overs in Dubai.
India, the 2007 champions, finished the tournament with three wins from five Super 12 matches but missed out on the semi-finals.
"I know we have not gone far in this World Cup, but we have had some good results in T20 and enjoyed playing together," said Kohli, who lost the toss in both of India's defeats by Pakistan and New Zealand.
"It's a game of margins, T20 cricket. You talk about two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could have been different.
"We were not brave enough, as I said. We are not a team that will give (the) excuse of tosses."
Namibia signed off with a single win in their first appearance in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.    -AFP
Indian spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each to set up the victory after they kept Namibia to 132 for eight.
  David Wiese scored 26 off 25 balls and lifted Namibia from a precarious 94-7 to a respectable total, but it was not enough to challenge a powerful Indian batting line-up which came good towards the business end of the tournament.
  Rohit, who remains the frontrunner to take over the T20 duties from Kohli, hit his second half-century of the competition.
  Rohit finally fell to Jan Frylinck's left-arm medium pace but only after he smashed seven fours and two sixes in his 37-ball knock.
  Rahul kept up the pace to make his third consecutive fifty and struck the winning boundary.
  Suryakumar Yadav hit an unbeaten 25 off 19 balls. India had only managed to post 151 and 110 in their opening two losses against Pakistan and New Zealand that dented their chances of making the semi-finals.
  New Zealand beat Afghanistan on Sunday to eliminate India from the competition and join Pakistan as the teams into the final four from Group 2.
  In the final Super 12 match, the Indian bowlers took control after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sent back Michael van Lingen for 14 to end a 33-run opening stand.
  Jadeja struck three times with his left-arm spin and off-spinner Ashwin also rattled the Namibian middle and lower order with figures of 3-20.
  Wiese put on 23 for the eighth wicket with Frylinck, who made an unbeaten 15, to add useful runs in the final few overs.
  "Only once we go back we'll be able to realise we played an awesome level of cricket," said Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus.
  "We can take a lot of positives individually and as a team we'll take this experience as a whole. Good foundation for us if we want to make the next step."
 -AFP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader
India thrash Namibia in Kohli’s last game as T20 skipper
Verdict on graft case against ex-CJ Sinha today
Operation of Ctg Port resumes  
Truckers end strike
Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul
Envoys see impact of climate change on St Martin’s Island
COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft