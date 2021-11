The judgement on a graft case filed against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha (SK Sinha) and 10 others over Tk 4 crore money laundering will be delivered today (Tuesday).

Following deferment of the judgement twice, Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 is likely to deliver the judgement today.

This is for the first time the verdict on a corruption case against a Chief Justice is going to be pronounced.