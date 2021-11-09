Operation of Ctg Port resumes  

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 8: The operational activities of the Chattogram Port, prime sea port of the country, resumed at 10:00am on Monday before the formal declaration of the withdrawal of the strike called by the truckers, covered van and lorries owners and workers.

M Omar Faruk, Secretary of the CPA, told the Daily Observer that the delivery cargo and containers from the Port resumed at 10:00am.

He said, trucks, covered van and lorries started to enter the Port area since the morning.

He claimed at 3:00pm over 500 trucks have left the Port area for their destinations.

At the same time, he claimed that over 1,200 vehicles had entered the CPA area.

But after 8:00pm, the declaration of the withdrawal will came after a meeting with the Home Minister in Dhaka.







