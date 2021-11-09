Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Truckers end strike

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Truckers have called off strike over a hike in diesel prices after two hours of talks with the government as the home minister says the demand for higher freight charges is logical.
"We think their demand is logical," the minister, Asaduzzaman Khan, said, urging business groups BGMEA, BKMEA, FBCCI and others to increase freight charges.
"With this reassurance, the [freight transport] leaders have decided to postpone their strike."
On Nov 4, the government
raised diesel prices by Tk 15, or 23 percent, to Tk 80 per litre citing a hike in the global market. Passenger and freight transport owners then began a strike on Friday.
Bus owners called off the strike on Sunday after the government agreed to raise fares.
But Bangladesh Truck, Covered Van and Tanker Lorry Prime Movers Owners and Workers Coordinating Council decided to continue the strike to demand a reversal of the diesel price hike.
The organisation's secretary, Tajul Islam, said they were not concerned with fares, but had gone on strike over the price hike and would continue to strike unless it was reversed.
The freight transport strike affected export and import, besides domestic goods transport, heavily.
Traders said prices of commodities will also rise due to increased transport costs after the fuel price hike.
-bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader
India thrash Namibia in Kohli’s last game as T20 skipper
Verdict on graft case against ex-CJ Sinha today
Operation of Ctg Port resumes  
Truckers end strike
Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul
Envoys see impact of climate change on St Martin’s Island
COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft