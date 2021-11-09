Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul

BNP announces two-day demos

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166

Mohanagar BNP stages a demonstration in front of the National Press Club on Monday protesting the price hike of daily essentials including fuel oil. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Mohanagar BNP stages a demonstration in front of the National Press Club on Monday protesting the price hike of daily essentials including fuel oil. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday termed the hike in fuel price and transport fares an 'arranged game' of the government to "pick public pockets".
"This is a pocket-cutting
government whom people call a pocket picker. It's always picking public pockets by increasing the prices of essential items," he said.
Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader also said the government first took steps to cut public pockets by raising the prices of diesel and kerosene. "It did the same thing for the second time by increasing bus fares. These're their tricks and sort of arranged games."
BNP's Dhaka South and North city units arranged the human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against the fuel price hike. Fakhrul announced a two-day demonstration programme in protest against the fresh hike in diesel and kerosene prices.
As part of the programme, BNP's all metropolitan city units, except Dhaka ones, will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on November 10 (Wednesday).
Besides, the party's all the district units will observe the similar programme in the district headquarters on November 12 (Friday).
Fakhrul said the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) made a surplus profit of Tk 43,000 crore in the past. "When the oil prices fell in the international market, the BPC didn't reduce fuel prices. "They brought money out of the pockets of the people with high fuel prices."
Though the oil prices have started rising in the international market, he said the BPC officials stated that they could keep the previous fuel prices for at least six months without a fresh hike in fuel prices.
"But the government did not do that as its nature is to indulge in looting public money. They're making their pockets heavier through plundering and cutting people's pockets. They're also siphoning off thousands of crores of taka abroad," the BNP leader said. Fakhrul said the prices of all essentials will now go up further as an impact of the hike in fuel prices and transport fares.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader
India thrash Namibia in Kohli’s last game as T20 skipper
Verdict on graft case against ex-CJ Sinha today
Operation of Ctg Port resumes  
Truckers end strike
Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul
Envoys see impact of climate change on St Martin’s Island
COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft