Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul



Mohanagar BNP stages a demonstration in front of the National Press Club on Monday protesting the price hike of daily essentials including fuel oil. PHOTO: OBSERVER

"This is a pocket-cutting

government whom people call a pocket picker. It's always picking public pockets by increasing the prices of essential items," he said.

Speaking at a human-chain programme, the BNP leader also said the government first took steps to cut public pockets by raising the prices of diesel and kerosene. "It did the same thing for the second time by increasing bus fares. These're their tricks and sort of arranged games."

BNP's Dhaka South and North city units arranged the human chain programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club in protest against the fuel price hike. Fakhrul announced a two-day demonstration programme in protest against the fresh hike in diesel and kerosene prices.

As part of the programme, BNP's all metropolitan city units, except Dhaka ones, will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on November 10 (Wednesday).

Besides, the party's all the district units will observe the similar programme in the district headquarters on November 12 (Friday).

Fakhrul said the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) made a surplus profit of Tk 43,000 crore in the past. "When the oil prices fell in the international market, the BPC didn't reduce fuel prices. "They brought money out of the pockets of the people with high fuel prices."

Though the oil prices have started rising in the international market, he said the BPC officials stated that they could keep the previous fuel prices for at least six months without a fresh hike in fuel prices.

"But the government did not do that as its nature is to indulge in looting public money. They're making their pockets heavier through plundering and cutting people's pockets. They're also siphoning off thousands of crores of taka abroad," the BNP leader said. Fakhrul said the prices of all essentials will now go up further as an impact of the hike in fuel prices and transport fares. -UNB







