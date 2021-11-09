Envoys see impact of climate change on St Martin’s Island

Ambassadors of Australia, Japan, European Union (EU) and the United States have visited St Martin's Island to see the impact of climate change on the Island.

"The stark impact of climate change is a reality on St Martin's Island, including coastal erosion, bleaching of corals and

depletion of sea life," Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the EU to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley tweeted on Monday afternoon.

He thanked the US Embassy in Dhaka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh Coast Guard and Bangladesh Navy for arranging the visit, which he described as a 'very insightful' one.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki said he is thrilled to visit the St Martin's Island.

"But sea-level rise, high tide, salinization and coral bleaching - climate change is rapidly impacting its environment and people's lives," Naoki tweeted thanking the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer and US Ambassador Earl R Miller were part of the joint tour, an EU release said.







