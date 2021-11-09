COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost

Former US president Barack Obama on Monday lent his backing to appeals for more help from those on the frontline of global warming, as developing and rich nations engage to try to end years of deadlock over cash for climate change.

At the start of the second and final week of the UN climate talks in Glasgow - known as COP26 - ministers got down to the detail of trying to honour promises to pay for climate-linked losses and damages, and to address how to help nations adapt to the effects of climate change.

"We have to act now to help with adaptation and

resilience," Obama told a meeting of island nations at the Glasgow talks," adding his views on the immediacy of the threat had been shaped by his experience growing up in Hawaii.

Tuvalu's foreign minister, Simon Kofe, will offer a graphic demonstration of how rising sea levels affect his small island nation with a recorded speech to the conference dressed in a suit and tie while standing knee-deep in seawater. -Reuters







