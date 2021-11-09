Video
Fuel price hike decision a bureaucratic step: CAB

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman on Monday said the decision to increase fuel price was a bureaucratic decision, not political."
It will only worsen the problem in public life and the symptoms have
already been seen at markets, he said at a virtual press conference held in Dhaka.
CAB General Secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan and Consumer Complaints Settlement National Convener Mobasher Hossain were present at the press conference.
Demanding cancellation of fuel price hike and submission of price hike proposal to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), he said 'rising fuel prices is in our view a bureaucratic decision in business terms'.
CAB Energy Advisor Prof. Dr. Shamsul Alam presented a technical explanation on the overall issues.
He gave three separate proposals on behalf of the CAB to BERC, Energy and Mineral Resources Division and BPC.
He said canceling of the notification to increase the price should be forwarded to BERC for disposal as per Section 34 of BERC Act.
The BERC has also been requested to reconsider the increased price of diesel and kerosene.
According to the legal provisions, if any party is offended by the price increase, there is a provision to reconsider the price increase order. The BERC has jurisdiction over the price hike and its reconsideration.
BPC has illegally collected additional revenue of Tk 43,734.7 crore from consumers. It has been proposed to set up an Energy Price Stabilized Fund with this money to subsidize the abnormal rise in fuel prices.
Ghulam Rahman said, "The decision to increase the price of fuel oil is not prudent. On behalf of CAB, we have been saying for a long time that when the price of fuel oil was low, a fund could be formed with the money left over from the consumers."
But it was not done. In the last few years, the amount of surplus money is more than Tk 43,000 crore. Some of this money has already been taken as subsidy or loan by the government. Even after that, huge sums of money have been deposited in the government treasury, he said.
"I have seen an advertisement from the Ministry of Power and Energy explaining that BPC has paid more than Tk 10,000 crore in government funds in the last five and a half years," he said.
In addition, various projects worth Tk 33,000 crore have been taken up.


