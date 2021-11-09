Video
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:31 AM
Home Front Page

Commerce Ministry to review commodity price fixing formula

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Staff Correspondent

A six-member committee led by Commerce Ministry Additional Secretary AHM Shafiquzzaman was formed on Monday to review the existing formula of fixing basic commodities' prices, which the government has been following since 2011.
The committee has been asked to submit its report on the formula within a month after reviewing the existing method and incorporating the recommendations
needed to lessen public sufferings, according to the ministry sources.
The Commerce Ministry has been following a formula to fix prices of basic commodities since 2011.
Shafiquzzaman gave the information after a workshop on the price fixing formula held in the Commerce Ministry at Secretariat in Dhaka.
Experts including professors of the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, refiners, millers, importers and stakeholders concerned attended the workshop.
"There are some grey areas in the price fixing formula as it was made more than a decade ago. We have a lot of room to work on to improve the price fixing formula of some selected basic commodities," he said, adding, "Our target is to reduce the prices of some basic commodities like edible oil and sugar by reviewing the formula."


