Not private but public funds vital to serve climate vulnerables: Greens

Green activists and members of climate vulnerable countries said on Monday that they want funds to address the climate crisis issues of the climate vulnerable countries through public funds instead of private funds.

Sabar Hossain Chowhdhury, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change of Bangladesh, said that the Climate Vulnerable Countries (CVF), climate vulnerable islands and other Least Developed Countries' proposals will be fulfilled if these countries collect funds through public funds mechanism.

"It is the fact that private companies are more interested in mitigation not adaptation because through this mitigation activity they will be benefited. So, we must continue to focus on public funds as this ensures certainty. Private funding is welcome but it should not be a substitute for public funds," he made this comment on the sidelines of the event "Solar powered irrigation to enhance climate resilience in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh" at the Bangladesh Pavilion on Monday.

However, these concerns came when green activists and the member of vulnerable countries witnessed that

the main organiser of the climate conference, although, is the United Nations but the Glasgow COP26 is being sponsored by about a dozen of corporate giants such as Microsoft, Unilever, Hitachi, GlaxoSmithKline, Jaguar-land Rover and many others.

Undeveloped and poor countries, especially those that are vulnerable to the consequences of climate change, are becoming skeptical about the involvement of the private sector in climate justice action.

More important than renewable energy to these countries is building dams to prevent storms, floods, rehabilitating people displaced by droughts, floods, erosion and salinity.

As a result, these countries fear that if the private sector becomes more involved, the priorities of climate change strategies will change.

It may be an attempt to bring the reduction of carbon emissions in poorer countries to the forefront rather than rehabilitating the affected people or building their capacity to adapt to climate change.

James Deshmond, an artist from the United States, said that Western governments are saying that they are investing in developing countries' industry and infrastructure.

"But really, although they are seeing that their carbon budgets go to climate vulnerable countries and their people, they are still destroying their futures by not addressing the real problems with real solutions", he made this comment at a protest in front of the Exhibition Centre with a slogan " A new level of thinking can solve climate problems".

Referring to the presence of various private companies like Amazon and other corporate companies, he said that private companies in Glasgow conference are so loud that it has raised some suspicions, especially among representatives of poor and underdeveloped countries.

Barbara Keal, an activist representing a climate justice organisation called Coat of Hopes, said that the centre of the focus should be the interest of the people not the interest of the companies.

" It is sad to witness those companies which are engaged in oil, gas and fuel business now trying to be part of this climate solution. Isn't it ridiculous? We are talking about decreasing the use of fossil fuels but at the same time we are welcoming them. This is for sure that if this conference gives priority to the interest of the companies, then we will not be able to solve the climate crisis problems for what we are all here," she added.

"Efforts continue to reduce global warming and mitigate the risks that have already spread from rich and industrialized countries."

The underdeveloped and developing countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia have demanded that 1,300 billion (One lakh and thirty thousand crore) a year be spent on climate change by 2030.

Western multinationals are considering it a huge business opportunity, even if it is 300 billion a year instead of thirteen hundred, then it is understandable that the Western governments also want these corporate companies as a partner of this climate solution journey.

The government representatives of the Western countries also want these corporate and multinational companies in the negotiations process on the climate funds (finance).

However, Dr Saleemul Huq, an eminent Environmental Scientist, said that private companies must be a part of this climate solution.

" Well, we must reduce the carbon emission from the atmosphere. That is what all countries, especially the main carbon polluters, have pledged and prepared their NDCs. I mean limiting the carbon emission to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We would really be needing to work together, both private and public sectors as well to bring a positive change to this planet," he made this comment while talking to the Daily Observer at the corner of Korea Pavilion under UNFCCC, COP26 Conference Centre.

Dr Saleemul Huq, also Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development at the Independent University, Bangladesh, said that ensuring climate solutions without the help of private companies will be difficult.

Talking to the Daily Observer, leading Bangladeshi Climate Scientist Dr Ainun Nishat-who is attending the Glasgow conference as a member of the Bangladesh delegation, said that they are closely observing the involvement of private companies in climate projects since 2015 and now this year their presence has visibility increased in this mega-conference, he said.

"I think one of the main reasons why the Glasgow Conference will be discussed in the future is the successful inclusion of the private sector in climate change policy planning," he added.







