Passengers’ welfare body rejects enhanced transport fare

Bangladesh Passengers Welfare Association (BPWA) rejecting the increased public transport fare and complained that bus and launch fares has been increased at a higher rate than the rise of fuel oil price.

The association leaders in a press conference held on Monday in the city demanded the government to fix the fair price which is proportionate and

acceptable to the people.

In a written statement at the press conference the BPWA Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury said, "After the increase in oil prices, the government has said that the rates will be increased to a tolerable level in consultation with all parties, but this has not been reflected."

Following the footsteps of bus and launch owners, the government has increased the fares by excluding passenger representatives and fully favored the owners bypassing passengers' welfare.

Complaining that many officials of BRTA and BIWTA have gone into the pockets of the owners, he said and added "The low and middle income people have been pushed into another crisis as a result of fixing exorbitant fares."

The way bus fares have been increased in Dhaka-Chittagong metropolis can be called oppression. The fare was increased when gas price was increased earlier. After the increase in the price of oil, fare was increased again. The common passengers' interests were severely been overlooked, he said.

Before putting into effect the increased fares, the government should know the impact of oil and gas. Now after declaration of new fares both the gas and oil run buses are hiking the fares.

Mozammel Haque said, Old buses have been shown as new buses in cost analysis in fixing the fare. The owners have given false information about the salaries and bonuses of their drivers and helpers. Bank loans have also been shown on buses bought 20 years ago. Thus, showing unreasonable and unusual expenditures in various sectors, the fare has been increased from Tk1.42 per kilometer to Tk1.80 per kilometer.

If the cost was analyzed properly, the maximum fare could have been set at Tk1.60, which means it should not have been increased by more than 18 paisa per km, he said.

"The once affordable waterway fares have also been doubled than fares on roadways," he said and demanded that the fare for launches with a capacity of one and a half to two thousand passengers be reduced to Tk1.80 per km and for small boats and launches, trawlers it should be at Tk1.20/km."

At the press conference, the leaders of the organization sought the intervention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to fix a fair, realistic and acceptable fare with the participation of passenger representatives by canceling the newly increased fare.

Adviser of the organization Sharifuzzaman Sharif, vice-president Tauhidul Haque Liton, joint secretary general M Monirul Haque, publicity secretary Anwar Hossain and others were present.









