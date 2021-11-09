

PM expresses doubt about BNP's existence as political party

"How a political party will exist when a fugitive, who is convicted in arms smuggling, August 21 grenade attack, siphoning off orphans money cases, is in its leadership," she questioned.

The premier was addressing a civic reception accorded to her by the

expatriate Bangladeshis in the United Kingdom (UK) at Queen Elizabeth Center here on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Joining virtually the event from her place of residence in London, she said the top leadership of the party is also convicted in murder, arms smuggling and corruption cases as well. "Not by us (government), this corruption perpetrated by the sons of Khaleda Zia has been dug out by the American FBI . . .," she said, adding "We (government) have been able to bring back some smuggled money from abroad." Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling Awami League, said they (Khaleda Zia and her sons) do not have any patriotism, rather they think power is a tool of enjoyment and a place for looting.

She also questioned about Tarique Rahman's lavish life in London and source of income.

She said when BNP (Khaleda Zia) came to power in 2001, it made Bangladesh champion in corruption for five times, established a reign of looting, opened Hawa Bhaban and started eating and drinking, ruining the education of the country's people.

"Normally, people move forward, but I have never seen people move backward. That's what they showed," she added.

The head of the government said the people of Bangladesh plunged into the era of darkness after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina added, "But when Awami League came to the power, people started to get services from the government."

The wheel of fate of the country began to move towards prosperity, when Awami League formed government in 1996 after 21 years, she said, adding, "Awami League always stands beside the people and thinks about the welfare of the people."

Mentioning that Bangladesh doesn't live with alms as today's Bangladesh has learned to stand on its own feet she said, "Ninety percent financing of our development projects comes from our own resources and we have attained that capability". -BSS







