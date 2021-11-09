Auto-pass in Primary class if schools don’t open in Nov

None of the annual and final examinations of the primary level are being held in the current academic year. If the government primary school does not open in November, auto-pass will have to be given in all the primary classes.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has said that instead of examinations, the students of all classes of the academic year will be evaluated by their own educational institutions and promoted to the next class.

Information and Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Mahbub Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter to the media on Monday.

The official said the decision was taken at an evaluation meeting of primary school students. The meeting was held on October 26.

Meanwhile, the ministry sources said that the Prime Minister has approved the proposal not to take the final examination of primary education after sending a summary to the Prime Minister. The students of the 2021 academic year can also be evaluated in the same way as they have been evaluated through their own schools in the 2020 academic year.

Previously, asking about the auto pass issues, senior secretary of the Ministry of

Primary and Mass Education Akram-al-Hussein said, "We have made two lesson plans targeting October and November. If it is possible to open an educational institution, we will work on the October lesson plan. In that case we will have 76 days till December 19. We have approved a lesson plan in November if it does not open in October. In this case, we will get 40 days on December 19 to educate the students. If we can implement that, then we can arrange for evaluation. And if the school cannot be opened (in November) then what the Prime Minister has said, we have no choice but to auto-pass."

The senior secretary added, "If the school can be opened, and we can implement the next lesson plan, it will be possible to evaluate. Everything depends on the opening of the school."

According to ministry sources, keeping all the issues in mind, a proposal was sent to the Prime Minister on August 16 not to take the Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayi Education Completion examinations. The file reached the ministry on August 25 after the approval of the Prime Minister.

On the same day, the ministry announced that PEC and equivalent examinations would not be held centrally. The self-governing schools will evaluate themselves and promote to the next class.









