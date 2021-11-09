Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Auto-pass in Primary class if schools don’t open in Nov

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Shaikh Shahrukh 

None of the annual and final examinations of the primary level are being held in the current academic year. If the government primary school does not open in November, auto-pass will have to be given in all the primary classes.  
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has said that instead of examinations, the students of all classes of the academic year will be evaluated by their own educational institutions and promoted to the next class.
Information and Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Mahbub Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter to the media on Monday.
The official said the decision was taken at an evaluation meeting of primary school students. The meeting was held on October 26.
Meanwhile, the ministry sources said that the Prime Minister has approved the proposal not to take the final examination of primary education after sending a summary to the Prime Minister. The students of the 2021 academic year can also be evaluated in the same way as they have been evaluated through their own schools in the 2020 academic year.
Previously, asking about the auto pass issues, senior secretary of the Ministry of
Primary and Mass Education Akram-al-Hussein said, "We have made two lesson plans targeting October and November. If it is possible to open an educational institution, we will work on the October lesson plan. In that case we will have 76 days till December 19. We have approved a lesson plan in November if it does not open in October. In this case, we will get 40 days on December 19 to educate the students. If we can implement that, then we can arrange for evaluation. And if the school cannot be opened (in November) then what the Prime Minister has said, we have no choice but to auto-pass."
The senior secretary added, "If the school can be opened, and we can implement the next lesson plan, it will be possible to evaluate. Everything depends on the opening of the school."
According to ministry sources, keeping all the issues in mind, a proposal was sent to the Prime Minister on August 16 not to take the Primary Education Completion (PEC) and Ebtedayi Education Completion examinations. The file reached the ministry on August 25 after the approval of the Prime Minister.  
On the same day, the ministry announced that PEC and equivalent examinations would not be held centrally. The self-governing schools will evaluate themselves and promote to the next class.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Stern action  if extra fares are taken: Quader
India thrash Namibia in Kohli’s last game as T20 skipper
Verdict on graft case against ex-CJ Sinha today
Operation of Ctg Port resumes  
Truckers end strike
Transport fare, fuel price hike a ‘trick to loot people’: Fakhrul
Envoys see impact of climate change on St Martin’s Island
COP26 talks wade into climate finance as poor nations count cost


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft