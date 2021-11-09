Video
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Nov 8: Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to further consolidate his leadership at a key meeting of the Communist Party's Central Committee this week amid a flurry of flattering publicity from state media.
The Central Committee is made up of more than 300 of the party's top leaders who include provincial governors and party secretaries as well as financial and military elites.  The Beijing meeting, which continues until Thursday, is expected to further pave the way for Xi to secure an unprecedented third term in office at next year's Party Congress, one of China's most important political meetings, which is held once every five years.
While the National People's Congress removed term limits in 2018, enabling Xi to rule China indefinitely, he needs the endorsement of top party leaders, says Tai Wei Lim, a research fellow adjunct at the National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute.
Xi's aspirations appear to be to take a place among China's foremost Communist leaders, including Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, who steered China through its political and economic reopening in the late 1970s and 80s.
As the child of one of the party's founding members and the country's political elite, Xi is known as a "princeling" and since taking office in 2013, he has obtained a cult of personality not seen since Mao was in power.
Earlier this year, the party marked its centenary and the upcoming Central Committee is expected to pass a "historical resolution" reviewing its achievements over the past 100 years, according to Xinhua news agency. The text will also uphold Xi's "core position" within the party, it said. -AFP



