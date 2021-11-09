Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Two brothers killed in UZ polls clash

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Nov 8: Two brothers were killed during a clash between the followers of two member candidates at Kathuli Union under Gangni upazila of Meherpur district on Monday morning.
At least 20 others were also injured in the clash that happened at Dhola village around 9:30am.
The deceased were identified as Jaharul Islam and his brother Shahajul Islam. They were the brothers of UP member Ajmain Hossain Tutul.
Gangni Police Station OC Bazlur Rahman said the supporters of UP candidates Atiar Rahman and Tutul locked in a clash Monday morning that left Tututl's two brothers dead.
The injured are receiving treatment at Upazila Health Complex. Sources said Tutul, member of Ward No 7 under the Kathuli Union, has a long standing feud with Atiar Rahman, general secretary of upazila unit Krishak League.
 Upazila Health Complex medical officer Dr Bidi Das said four critically injured persons were shifted to Kushtia Medical.     


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Xi ready for third term in power at CPC meeting
Two brothers killed in UZ polls clash
Covid kills 6 more in 24 hrs
Rich countries ‘pushing back’ on paying for climate loss
Six killed in road accidents
Kamal urges Rohingyas not to engage in criminal activities
151 hospitalized with dengue
Charges framed against journo Kajol


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft