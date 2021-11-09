Two brothers killed in UZ polls clash

MEHERPUR, Nov 8: Two brothers were killed during a clash between the followers of two member candidates at Kathuli Union under Gangni upazila of Meherpur district on Monday morning.

At least 20 others were also injured in the clash that happened at Dhola village around 9:30am.

The deceased were identified as Jaharul Islam and his brother Shahajul Islam. They were the brothers of UP member Ajmain Hossain Tutul.

Gangni Police Station OC Bazlur Rahman said the supporters of UP candidates Atiar Rahman and Tutul locked in a clash Monday morning that left Tututl's two brothers dead.

The injured are receiving treatment at Upazila Health Complex. Sources said Tutul, member of Ward No 7 under the Kathuli Union, has a long standing feud with Atiar Rahman, general secretary of upazila unit Krishak League.

Upazila Health Complex medical officer Dr Bidi Das said four critically injured persons were shifted to Kushtia Medical.





