Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:30 AM
Covid kills 6 more in 24 hrs

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed six more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 27,895. Some 215 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,571,228.   
Besides, 209 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.70 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,535,034, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.28 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.98 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 16,812 samples.
Among the deaths, four died in Dhaka, and two outside the capital.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,859 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,042 were women.
Around 43.3 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 30.5 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over five million lives and infected nearly 250 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 226 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


