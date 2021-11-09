Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 9 November, 2021, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP chief urges reporters not to hide information

Published : Tuesday, 9 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam on Monday urged reporters not to hide information while writing their reports for the people's wellbeing.
"There is no need to hide the information of those who work for welfare of the people," he said this while inaugurating CRAB-Walton Annual Sports Competition-2021 as the chief guest at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) here.
Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) organised the annual sports competition and opening ceremony with President Mizan Malik in the chair.
Among others, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Md Haider Ali Khan, Director of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid and Executive Director of Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Don spoke as special guests.
The DMP Commissioner said that any kind of news should not be disseminated with distorted information.
"We want to promote good deeds. As you know, the government has appointed me for another year. I am grateful to the government for giving me the opportunity to work for the people for another year. We (policemen) have come to this job with the promise of working 24 hours a day. We want to keep the job with transparency and accountability," he added.
Shafiqul said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, police has been working as the front line fighters including doctors.
The CRAB is the only organization representing professional crime journalists working in all national dailies, public and private televisions, national and international news agencies, radio and online news portals.
Every year sports competitions (indoor-outdoor) were organized by the organization with participation of all members. CRAB-Walton organized the annual sports competition-2021. Walton Hitech Industries Limited is co-sponsoring the competition.
Besides, DRU general secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan, former president of DRU Shakhawat Hossain Badsha, former general secretary of DRU Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo and president of CRAB SM Abul Hossain also delivered their speeches. General Secretary of CRAB Alauddin Arif delivered welcome speech, while Sports Secretary Saif Bablu conducted the opening ceremony.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP chief urges reporters not to hide information
High sense of values, pluralism vital to become future leaders: Julian Drinkall
Disguised as a man, woman pedals her rickshaw to feed her family
Razzaque for resisting fanatics for communal harmony
JU official dies in train accident
Chandgaon-bound ramp of MA Mannan flyover reopens for traffic
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar


Latest News
25 children killed in Niger school fire
Australia's NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID
Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting Nov 17
COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines: experts
India beat Namibia by 9 wickets
BEPZA gets new executive chairman
2 DU students endure night of torture at Surjo Sen hall
India honours Syed Muazzem Ali, Enamul Haque with Padma Awards
Truck, covered van owners call off strike
England opener Roy out of T20 World Cup with injury
Most Read News
BNP announces demo protesting bus fare hike
Man ‘kills self’ after killing his wife, daughter in Savar
JU official dies in train accident
People queue up in front of a TCB truck to buy their daily necessaries
Taliban appoints their own as governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
Climate activists march through Glasgow, Scotland
COP26: Only option is transforming pledge into reality
World Vision implements $4.9m gender equity project
Pfizer’s vaccine trial questioned over data integrity, regulatory oversight
Iran launches military drills near strategic oil lanes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft