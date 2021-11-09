DMP chief urges reporters not to hide information

Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Shafiqul Islam on Monday urged reporters not to hide information while writing their reports for the people's wellbeing.

"There is no need to hide the information of those who work for welfare of the people," he said this while inaugurating CRAB-Walton Annual Sports Competition-2021 as the chief guest at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) here.

Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) organised the annual sports competition and opening ceremony with President Mizan Malik in the chair.

Among others, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Md Haider Ali Khan, Director of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate Lt Col Abdullah Ibn Zaid and Executive Director of Walton Group FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Don spoke as special guests.

The DMP Commissioner said that any kind of news should not be disseminated with distorted information.

"We want to promote good deeds. As you know, the government has appointed me for another year. I am grateful to the government for giving me the opportunity to work for the people for another year. We (policemen) have come to this job with the promise of working 24 hours a day. We want to keep the job with transparency and accountability," he added.

Shafiqul said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, police has been working as the front line fighters including doctors.

The CRAB is the only organization representing professional crime journalists working in all national dailies, public and private televisions, national and international news agencies, radio and online news portals.

Every year sports competitions (indoor-outdoor) were organized by the organization with participation of all members. CRAB-Walton organized the annual sports competition-2021. Walton Hitech Industries Limited is co-sponsoring the competition.

Besides, DRU general secretary Mashiur Rahman Khan, former president of DRU Shakhawat Hossain Badsha, former general secretary of DRU Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo and president of CRAB SM Abul Hossain also delivered their speeches. General Secretary of CRAB Alauddin Arif delivered welcome speech, while Sports Secretary Saif Bablu conducted the opening ceremony. -BSS