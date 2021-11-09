High sense of values, pluralism vital to become future leaders: Julian Drinkall

The high sense of values, ethics, pluralism, public service goals and contributions to communities are some of the key drivers that need to be taken into consideration while educating children to be the leaders of Bangladesh and the world, according to a globally renowned educationist.

"We're very keen on these areas and these're all big drivers for us-wonderful education, wonderful values," educationist Julian Drinkall told UNB in an interview.

Drinkall studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University followed by his Master of Business Administration at Harvard Business School, and Master of Public Administration from Harvard's Kennedy School.

Drinkall brings years of executive leadership experience across the fields of education, non-profit governance, strategy and media.

The globally renowned educationist who recently joined as the first General Manager of the Aga Khan Schools (AKS), an agency that regroups the Aga Khan Education Services and the Aga Khan Academies, hopes that the Academy in Dhaka will educate children to be the future leaders of Bangladesh, to be global leaders, to be bright, intelligent and informed human beings.

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) globally seeks to ensure that children and young people are equipped with the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values to help them interact effectively with the world and be contributing members of a pluralist society.

The Network implements its programmes through a number of local, national and global organisations, including AKS, that work together to promote a continuous ladder of lifelong learning, starting from early childhood and extending well into adulthood.

AKS comprises a network of over 200 schools, more than 100 non-formal education programme centres and seven hostels, serving over 90,000 students from the age of 18 months to adulthood each year, with the support of over 5,500 teachers and staff. The agency currently operates across East Africa, South and Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Throughout his life, Drinkall's passion has been human development, both social and economic, and this philosophy and approach resonates with him hugely.

Talking about his recent Bangladesh visit, Drinkall said he is "incredibly interested" in finding out more about Bangladesh which has an "extraordinary growth story" at the moment noting that his personal academic interest has been around economic development. -UNB









