Government succumbs to hasty transport fare hike

At long last, government and transport owners have reached an agreement over hiked transport fare to have disrupted usual commuting of our ordinary people. Under the agreement, inter-district and long distant bus fares have been raised to Tk 1.80 per km from Tk 1.42 per km, while the fare for buses plying in Dhaka and Chattogram metropolitan cities were raised to Tk 2.15 from Tk 1.70.



In short, district or long distant buses have been raised by 27%, while the fare for metropolitan city buses was raised by 26.5%. The point, however, now that the government has unexpectedly caved in to raise bus fare, it will be the ordinary public and regular bus commuters to bear the brunt.



First of all, bus and launch fares have been hiked irrationally by the government, transport owners and the workers' leaders without considering the people's interest. Secondly, launch fares have been raised because of higher operation cost incurred by a few luxurious launches. Majority of launch journeys through our waterways are upwards beyond 100 kilometres, so the passengers' costs would effectively rise more than 35.3 percent. Moreover, the new tariff would not be applicable on vehicles that run on CNG, petrol and Octane.



The sad news, however, the associations of goods-carrying vehicle owners and workers said they will continue their ongoing strike until the government slashes the price of diesel - meaning the impasse created by the energy ministry's decision on Wednesday continues. From our end, we mark the government's manifested inefficiency and incompetence dealing with the crisis. We also fail to comprehend, why the government hadn't incorporated all stakeholders while fixing new fares, and also why it had succumbed to a unilateral decision?



True, fuel and operational costs in the country have gone up since 2016, but when it comes to hiking fares it is important to note that there is a mechanism based on a set of logical rules and benchmarks to realise it.



As the country struggles to mainstream all efforts to enter post - pandemic economic recovery, this is not the time to hastily hike transport fares. And for the bus owners' associations, we would remind them last year they had done the same when oil prices in the international market had drastically fallen. Now they are playing the high oil price card. It is not fair to pass on the buck to ordinary commuters at a critical time as now.



We urge both the government and transport associations to be mindful of the immense financial burdens of people in our lower income brackets.